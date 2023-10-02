Delgados Restaurant Urges Support for Local Independent Businesses

Delgados, a popular eatery located on Honiton Way in Penketh, recently expressed its financial struggles, stating that it is “dangerously close to not being able to afford to continue any longer.” The restaurant took to social media to raise awareness about the challenges faced local independent businesses, urging people to support them.

Over the past few years, Delgados has faced difficulties and described the experience as “a struggle.” To make matters worse, the restaurant experienced consecutive evenings without bookings, which put a strain on its ability to remain open.

However, after sharing their plea on social media, Delgados witnessed an incredible response from the community. Customers packed the venue, and the restaurant even had to turn away patrons due to its overwhelming popularity. Delgados is hopeful that this momentum will continue, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Expressing their gratitude, Delgados posted on social media, “Thank you to everyone that came in this weekend. It has been a great response. Apologies to anyone who tried but we were full. We still have plenty of room this coming week. Let’s keep the ball rolling on this one and get Delgados busy regularly like it used to be. Grazie mille, viva Italia.”

The restaurant has been a part of the local community for over 22 years, having first opened its doors in 2001. However, despite increasing costs of energy, fuel, and ingredients, owner and head chef Andrew Stafford, who took over in May 2021, wants to ensure that these expenses are not unfairly passed on to customers.

Delgados operates from Wednesday to Saturday, between 5pm and 11pm. They encourage customers to book well in advance, as this helps them prepare and ensure they have sufficient bookings to stay open. In these challenging times, it is crucial to support local independent businesses like Delgados, in order to preserve the vibrancy of the community.

Sources:

– Delgados Restaurant