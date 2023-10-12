Community Support Keeps Stone House Restaurant and Bar Afloat

The Stone House Restaurant and Bar in Amelia, Ohio, has been struggling to stay open due to rising interest rates on their loan. The owners, Candice and Matt Davidson, were initially excited to open their dream restaurant, but the skyrocketing interest rates have more than doubled their initial payment, putting them on the verge of closure.

However, a post made Candice Davidson on Facebook about the restaurant’s struggles garnered an overwhelming response from the community. The post received over 1,000 shares, with many residents encouraging others to visit the restaurant and help keep it open.

The outpouring of support from the community has given the Davidsons hope and renewed determination to keep the business running. Candice Davidson expressed her gratitude, stating, “It totally gives us hope. It was overwhelming. I’m just a person in the community, but there are so many others who are pulling for us and want us to be here, so they’re spreading the word.”

The restaurant has already had to lay off employees and cut hours due to financial difficulties. The community’s response on Facebook not only boosted the morale of the owners but also provided a positive impact on the employees. The tight-knit team considers themselves a small family, and the support from the community has uplifted their spirits.

However, despite the community’s support, the Davidsons acknowledge that they still need financial assistance to keep the Stone House Restaurant and Bar open. If they are unable to figure out a solution in the coming weeks, the restaurant may have to shut down.

The story of the Stone House Restaurant and Bar in Amelia, Ohio, highlights the challenges faced many small businesses due to rising interest rates. It also demonstrates the power of community support and how it can make a significant difference in keeping local establishments alive.

Definitions:

Interest rates: The percentage charged a lender to a borrower for the use of borrowed money, usually expressed as an annual percentage rate.

Sources:

This article is based on the source article WXIX, “Community support keeping Amelia restaurant afloat amid financial struggles”