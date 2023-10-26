West Yorkshire Police Investigate Incident in Dewsbury

West Yorkshire Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th, on South Street in Dewsbury. The female victim reportedly sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the attack was racially motivated. The police are working diligently to gather all necessary information, and they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are collaborating with Kirklees Council’s adult social care department to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved parties.

In light of this incident, law enforcement authorities are urging members of the public to refrain from engaging in speculative discussions regarding the incident and the individuals involved. It is essential to allow the police to conduct their investigation to establish the facts and reach a fair conclusion.

