TikTok Users in Taiwan Show Tendency to Support Chinese Government, According to Study

A recent study conducted Taiwan’s Information Environment Research Center (IORG) reveals that Chinese-speaking users of the Douyin app, also known as TikTok, are more likely to endorse perspectives aligned with the communist Chinese government. The study found that 18.2% of participants identified themselves as Chinese-speaking TikTok users who engage with the app on average 4.4 days per week. This subgroup demonstrated a significant inclination, a margin of at least 10 percentage points, to support China’s political stances and express skepticism towards United States policies.

The prevailing sentiment among Chinese-speaking TikTok users suggests a belief that the growing ties between Taiwan and the US provoke China and may escalate into a conflict in the Taiwan Strait. These users also believe that Taiwan’s economic well-being is closely tied to its pursuit of trade agreements with Beijing.

Douyin, the Chinese-language equivalent of TikTok, has approximately 750 million monthly active users, according to analytics service QuestMobile. Given Taiwan’s role in China’s information warfare, the increasing popularity of Douyin is seen as a significant national security concern. The FBI has previously raised concerns about TikTok and Douyin’s potential threat to national security, resulting in a ban on the app on government devices.

The study highlights the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan since their division in 1949. China views Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, while Taiwan and its people consistently reject Beijing’s authority. Under President Xi Jinping, China has made it clear that it intends to assert control over Taiwan, even if it requires the use of force. China has conducted military exercises and launched missiles in the vicinity of Taiwan, aiming to isolate the island in preparation for a potential conflict.

While the study sheds light on the opinions of Chinese-speaking TikTok users in Taiwan, it is important to note that it may not represent the views of all users of the app in the country. Further research is needed to gain a comprehensive understanding of the impact of Douyin on public opinion and national security in Taiwan.