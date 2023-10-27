The Town of Superior Plans to Discontinue a Public Way, Proposing Changes for Efficiency and Safety

The Town Board of the Town of Superior, located in Douglas County, Wisconsin, has resolved to discontinue a public way in an effort to improve efficiency and safety within the town. The decision was made after a majority vote the town board, with proper notice given and a quorum present.

In accordance with Wisconsin statutes, a public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed action. The notice of hearing, classified as a class 3 notice, will be published the town clerk and served to all owners of properties adjacent to the public way to be discontinued. To ensure transparency and allow for adequate preparation, the hearing will be held on December 13, 2023, at 6:45 p.m. in the Town of Superior Hall.

The proposed action aims to discontinue a section of Olson Road, specifically 265 feet starting from the end of Olson Road and extending north within Section 15, in Township 47 North, Range 15 West, Qtr 40 NW, Qtr 160 NW, Douglas County, Wisconsin. A road vacation map has been created to accurately depict this change.

To further formalize the proposed discontinuance, the town clerk will file a lis pendens related to the action in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Douglas County. Additionally, the town clerk will ensure that this resolution is properly posted or published in compliance with Wisconsin statutes.

By discontinuing this public way, the Town of Superior intends to enhance efficiency and safety within its jurisdiction. This decision will allow for improved traffic flow, better utilization of resources, and potentially reduced maintenance costs associated with the roadway.

If you have any questions or would like more information about the proposed discontinuance, please refer to the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section below.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why is the Town of Superior planning to discontinue a public way?

A: The town board has made this decision to enhance efficiency and safety within the town.

Q: When will the public hearing regarding the proposed discontinuance be held?

A: The public hearing is scheduled for December 13, 2023, at 6:45 p.m. in the Town of Superior Hall.

Q: What section of Olson Road will be discontinued?

A: The proposed action seeks to discontinue 265 feet of Olson Road starting from the end of Olson Road and extending north within Section 15, in Township 47 North, Range 15 West, Qtr 40 NW, Qtr 160 NW, Douglas County, Wisconsin.

Q: How will the discontinuance be formalized?

A: The town clerk will file a lis pendens related to the proposed discontinuance in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Douglas County, Wisconsin.

Q: How can I obtain more information about this proposed action?

A: For further details, please contact the Town Clerk of Superior.