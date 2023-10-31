Meta Introduces Subscription Options for Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has officially launched subscription options for its social media platforms in Europe. This move comes as a response to the demand from European users to have more control over their own data.

The subscription options for Facebook and Instagram are now available to users in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), including Germany and France, and Switzerland. By subscribing, Meta assures users that their data will not be used for advertising purposes.

To comply with European regulations, Meta introduced these new subscription options. In November, Facebook and Instagram users in these regions will have the choice between using the platforms for free with ads or subscribing without ads.

Meta offers two subscription options for Facebook and Instagram. The first is for the web versions of the platforms, priced at 9.99 euros (approximately Rp 168,000) per month. The second option is for the Android and iOS versions, priced at 12.99 euros (approximately Rp 218,000) per month.

These prices apply per account, including linked accounts on Facebook and Instagram. This means that if a user has one Facebook account connected to their Instagram account, they will pay the aforementioned prices. This pricing policy will be in effect until March 1, 2024.

After this deadline, there will be an additional charge of 6 euros (approximately Rp 101,000) per month for each connected account on the web version, or 8 euros (approximately Rp 134,000) per month on Android and iOS.

Despite the introduction of these paid options, the free versions of Facebook and Instagram will still be available to users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland. Users can choose to use the paid versions without ads or continue using the free versions with ads.

