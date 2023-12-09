Residents Seek Justice for Harmful Effects of Concrete Plant

Residents in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania are seeking justice for the harmful effects caused a nearby concrete plant. Colin Schreiber, a resident living across the street from the plant, recently quit his job as a security guard due to the constant noise and vibrations caused the plant’s operations. He believes that the plant operators show no regard for the well-being of nearby residents.

On the other hand, Justin Bryan, a fifth-generation business operator who owns the concrete plant, claims that he wants to invest in the community and bring jobs back to the area. He plans to update and improve the aging facility.

Schreiber, with the assistance of Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services, has issued a notice of intent to sue Bryan’s company. He is alleging nuisance claims and multiple environmental violations, seeking damages and stronger oversight from regulators.

The impending class-action lawsuit also states that dust generated the plant exposes residents to hazardous substances, increasing their risk of health problems. The facility’s discharge of polluted water into the stormwater system is also a concern.

While the plant submits semiannual discharge reports and is monitored the Department of Environmental Protection and the Allegheny County Health Department, resident complaints persist. The advocacy group Allegheny County Clean Air Now has recorded 59 nuisance incidents between March 2022 and November 2023.

Residents like Bob Kricos have experienced health issues due to the dust from the plant. His children frequently suffer from coughing and sneezing fits. Kricos emphasizes that the situation has worsened since the new owners took over the plant.

Efforts are being made to address the concerns of the residents and hold the concrete plant accountable for any harm caused. Justice is being sought to ensure the well-being and safety of the community.