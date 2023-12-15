Proposed Warehouse Complex Causes Concern among Carroll Township Residents

A proposed warehouse complex in Carroll Township is causing alarm among residents who fear the potential negative impact on their community. SKDM Dillsburg Land LLC wants to construct three warehouses spanning close to a million square feet on a 100-acre plot of land near Route 15. Concerned residents have formed a group called Dillsburg Area Residents for Reasonable Growth to oppose the plan.

One of the main concerns raised residents is the increase in truck traffic that the warehouse complex would bring. Golf Course Road, a sleepy country road, would potentially be inundated with truck activity, posing a safety risk for students in the nearby school district. With the high school cross country team running through the neighborhood almost every day during the season, residents worry about the safety of these students with up to a thousand truck trips per day.

In addition to the issue of traffic, residents are also concerned about the potential environmental impact of the complex. They fear that air, light, and noise pollution from the 24-hour operations of the warehouses would negatively affect the quality of life in the area.

The developer has submitted plans to Carroll Township, requiring a conditional use permit to proceed with the construction. The first zoning meeting was continued to December 14th, with residents actively opposing the project. In an effort to secure legal representation, homeowners have even started a GoFundMe campaign to fund their battle.

Residents hope that their collective efforts and raised concerns will be taken into account the township as they make their decision. While the opposition is not against truck drivers, they believe that the proposed warehouse complex is simply not suitable for the area. As of now, officials from Carroll Township and the developer’s parent company have declined to comment on the matter.