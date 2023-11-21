New Community Housing Units Provide Accessibility and Comfort in Redcliffe

Seniors and individuals with disabilities in Redcliffe can now enjoy the comforts of their new homes as they begin moving into an 18-unit community housing complex. Developed in partnership with Bric Housing, the $9 million project, spearheaded the Palaszczuk Government, aims to address the need for affordable and accessible housing in the area.

Designed with the needs of the community in mind, the one-bedroom units feature wider hallways and doors to accommodate individuals with decreased mobility and wheelchair users. Additionally, energy-efficient systems such as rooftop solar panels have been installed, promoting sustainable living among the residents.

The completion of this housing complex marks another milestone in the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to providing quality homes for Queenslanders. With over 400 homes delivered in the Moreton Bay region, the government has invested more than $9 million in the construction of these units, while Bric Housing generously provided the land valued at nearly $1 million.

Acknowledging the importance of collaboration, Minister for Housing Meaghan Scanlon emphasized the project’s success as a result of partnerships between the government, community housing sector, and local governments. Bric Housing will play a crucial role in supporting the residents and fostering community connections, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment.

For individuals like 79-year-old Ron Owen, who has experienced multiple relocations due to the expiration of his NRAS tenancies, this new housing opportunity provides a significant sense of relief and stability. Owen expressed his gratitude, noting the convenient location and its proximity to the hospital, public transport, and his charitable ventures as major advantages.

By focusing on the specific needs of older Queenslanders looking to downsize, the community housing complex not only meets the demand for social housing but also frees up larger homes for families in need. This is just one of the many social housing initiatives underway in Redcliffe, demonstrating the government’s commitment to addressing the housing needs of diverse communities.

FAQs

