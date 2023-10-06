Resident Evil Village on iOS Achieves Console-Quality Graphics: Impressive or Expected?

The release of Resident Evil Village on iOS has stunned gamers with its console-quality graphics. The game, originally designed for PlayStation 5, offers a visual experience that is almost indistinguishable from playing on the console. This accomplishment Capcom’s developers demonstrates the capabilities of modern smartphone hardware.

It’s important to note, however, that the iPhone 15 Pro and current iPad Pros, which effectively run Resident Evil Village, are expensive high-end devices. In comparison, the three-year-old PS5 is a cheaper console. The performance parity between these devices is not entirely surprising considering the technological advancements of mobile hardware.

While this achievement is impressive, it raises questions about the necessity of cloud streaming for high-end gaming on mobile devices. For years, there has been an assumption that cloud streaming is the solution for delivering visually stunning games on devices with limited CPU and GPU power. The idea is that cloud servers would handle the processing and upgrade capabilities, freeing users from the need to constantly upgrade their hardware.

However, the thin client model of cloud streaming ignores the rapid progress of processing, storage, and network speeds on personal devices. The experience of running programs on relatively inexpensive hardware has consistently outperformed the experience of cloud streaming. Additionally, the extended console generations and diminishing returns of graphical advancements make cloud services less economically viable for many users.

The release of Resident Evil Village on iOS demonstrates that modern smartphones and tablets are equipped with chipsets capable of running high-quality games. As these capabilities become more widespread, it is likely that mid-range phones will match or surpass console graphics in the near future.

While the price point of Resident Evil Village on iOS may deter some mobile users, it is a testament to the increasing potential for console-quality gaming on mobile devices. Cloud streaming may not be the inevitable future of the gaming industry, as the advancements in mobile hardware continue to push boundaries.

Definitions:

1. Cloud streaming: A model where processing is done on remote servers, allowing lower-powered client devices to access and play high-end games.

2. Thin client: A client device that relies on a server for much of its processing power and storage capacity.

3. Chipsets: Integrated circuits that combine multiple electronic components, such as the CPU and GPU, into a single unit.

Sources:

– GI Daily

– Alan Wen’s interview with the producers of RE Village on iOS