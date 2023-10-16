How to Watch and Stream Resident Evil (TV Series) on Netflix

The Resident Evil (TV series), released in 2022, delves into the dark secrets of the Umbrella Corporation, which were exposed a T-virus outbreak almost thirty years after its discovery. The show draws inspiration from the popular horror franchise and is available to watch via streaming on Netflix.

The series unfolds in two timelines, 2022 and 2036, with a 14-year gap. In the past, it follows the lives of Dr. Albert Wesker’s fraternal twins, Billie and Jade, as they uncover the sinister secrets of Umbrella Corporation’s New Raccoon City. Meanwhile, in 2036, a T-virus outbreak devastates civilization, turning most survivors into man-eating “Zeroes,” while the remaining 300 million people live in fortified settlements.

The main cast of the Resident Evil TV series includes Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker, Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker, Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker, Siena Agudong as young Billie Wesker, Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus, and Lance Reddick in multiple roles, including Dr. Albert “Al” Wesker, Bert Wesker, Alby Wesker, and Albert Wesker, a rogue Umbrella operative.

To watch the Resident Evil (TV series) on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup. Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers a variety of subscription plans to cater to different preferences. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, but it includes ads before or during most content. It allows streaming in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan offers the same content without ads. Users can also download content on two supported devices and have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same features as the Standard Plan but for four supported devices at the same time, with content displayed in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix’s spatial audio is also supported.

The synopsis for the Resident Evil (TV series) is as follows: “Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Based on the horror franchise.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

