How to Watch Resident Evil: Retribution on AMC Plus

Resident Evil: Retribution, the fifth installment in the Resident Evil film series, is now available to stream on AMC Plus. Directed Paul W.S. Anderson, the movie follows the protagonist Alice, played Milla Jovovich, as she battles through simulated environments controlled the Umbrella Corporation. Along her journey, she uncovers the truth behind the global T-virus outbreak.

To watch Resident Evil: Retribution on AMC Plus, follow these steps:

1. Go to the AMCPlus.com website.

2. Create a username and password to sign up for an account.

3. Choose your plan:

– $8.99 per month

– $83.88 per year

AMC Plus is a streaming service that offers exclusive content from AMC Networks, including beloved TV shows and movies. It provides viewers with a platform to enjoy their favorite entertainment. Additionally, if you are already a subscriber to Amazon Prime Video, you can subscribe to AMC Plus as a channel through their service.

The main cast of Resident Evil: Retribution includes Milla Jovovich as Alice, Sienna Guillory as Jill Valentine, Michelle Rodriguez as Rain Ocampo, Kevin Durand as Barry Burton, and Li Bingbing as Ada Wong. Together, they bring the story to life and engage viewers with their performances.

The film’s synopsis describes a world ravaged the Umbrella Corporation’s deadly T-virus, transforming the population into flesh-eating Undead. Alice, the last hope for humanity, awakens in the heart of Umbrella’s operations facility, uncovering more of her mysterious past as she delves deeper into the complex. Without a safe haven, Alice continues her pursuit of those responsible for the outbreak.

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time, so the information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

