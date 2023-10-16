Resident Evil: Death Island to Arrive on Netflix in November 2023

Netflix has announced that the latest animated Resident Evil feature film, “Death Island,” will be released on November 9, 2023. Directed Eiichiro Hasumi, the R-rated movie introduces a new T-virus strain on Alcatraz Island along with another hidden threat. This is the first time that all the main characters from the Resident Evil franchise will be working together.

The hour-and-a-half-long movie, developed TMS Entertainment and Capcom Company, is expected to be a thrilling addition to the Resident Evil universe. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will be distributing the film. Initial reviews have been mixed, with a 67% approval rating on RottenTomatoes based on only six reviews. However, Paul Lê from Bloody Disgusting praised the film for successfully integrating both game and film characters.

“Death Island” will be released on Netflix through the exclusive first-window deal that Netflix has with Sony Pictures. This deal has brought several theatrical releases from the distributor to the streaming platform. Other titles expected to be part of this deal include “No Hard Feelings” in October 2023 and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” between October and December.

Netflix already hosts other Resident Evil content, such as the short-lived live-action series and the animated limited series “Infinite Darkness.” With the addition of “Death Island,” fans of the franchise will have even more content to enjoy on the platform.

