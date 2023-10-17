How to Watch Resident Evil: Afterlife via Streaming Services

Resident Evil: Afterlife is a thrilling action-horror film and the fourth installment in the Resident Evil live-action film series. Directed Paul W.S. Anderson, the movie follows the protagonist, Alice (played Milla Jovovich), as she navigates a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies and battles against the nefarious Umbrella Corporation.

If you’re interested in watching Resident Evil: Afterlife, you can stream it on AMC Plus, a popular streaming service. AMC Plus offers exclusive content from AMC Networks, including beloved TV series and films for viewers to enjoy. Here’s how you can watch Resident Evil: Afterlife on AMC Plus:

1. Visit AMCPlus.com

2. Create a username and password to set up your account

3. Choose your plan: $8.99 per month or $83.88 per year

Alternatively, if you’re already a subscriber to Amazon Prime Video, you can add AMC Plus as a channel to your existing subscription.

Resident Evil: Afterlife features an all-star cast, including Milla Jovovich as Alice, Ali Larter as Claire Redfield, Wentworth Miller as Chris Redfield, Shawn Roberts as Albert Wesker, and Kim Coates as Bennett. The film takes Alice on a perilous journey, as she seeks refuge in a prison, encounters powerful mutants, and embarks on a mission to find the mythical safe haven called Arcadia.

The synopsis of Resident Evil: Afterlife reads: “In a world ravaged a virus infection, turning its victims into the Undead, Alice continues on her journey to find survivors and lead them to safety. Her deadly battle with the Umbrella Corporation reaches new heights, but Alice gets some unexpected help from an old friend. A new lead that promises a safe haven from the Undead takes them to Los Angeles, but when they arrive, the city is overrun thousands of Undead – and Alice and her comrades are about to step into a deadly trap.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Resident Evil: Afterlife official website

– AMC Plus official website