Canadian Soldier Pleads Guilty to Criticizing COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements

A Canadian soldier, Warrant Officer James Topp, has pleaded guilty to two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for posting videos on social media criticizing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for military personnel. The court martial, which took place in New Westminster, British Columbia, heard that Topp voluntarily made his guilty pleas.

Topp, an Armed Forces reservist from Vancouver, initially faced six charges under the National Defence Act. However, the court martial dropped charges of wearing a uniform incorrectly. Topp had previously served with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and appeared in the videos wearing their uniform, despite being a reservist with the Royal Westminster Regiment.

The videos posted Topp last February criticized the pandemic vaccine requirements for military personnel and federal employees. The court martial revealed that approximately 100 Canadian Forces troops have left the military voluntarily due to the rules, while hundreds of others have faced permanent censures on their records.

Topp, who has served Canada in Bosnia and Afghanistan, failed to attest to his vaccine status despite receiving military briefings about the COVID-19 pandemic and the military’s vaccine policy. One of the videos was recorded at a home in Abbotsford, while the second was taken at a freedom convoy protest at the Sumas Border Crossing near Abbotsford.

The court martial is expected to hear testimony from Topp later in the proceedings, including that of one of his commanding officers. If convicted, Topp faces a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace. The court will ensure that the addresses in the charges are accurately represented before making a final decision.

While Topp’s case highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding vaccine requirements for military personnel, it also raises questions about freedom of expression within the military. Balancing the importance of maintaining good order and discipline with individuals’ rights to voice their concerns is a complex issue that continues to be debated.

