Unveiling the Secrets of the Deep: A Massive Seamount Discovered off the Coast of Guatemala

A significant breakthrough in oceanographic research has led to the discovery of a massive seamount on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Guatemala. The seamount, estimated to be 1,600 meters tall, is believed to be a remnant of an extinct volcano. With an area spanning 14 square kilometers and located 2,400 meters below sea level, this seamount has remained unnoticed until a recent expedition the nonprofit organization Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI).

SOI utilized their research vessel, Falkor, which is equipped with advanced technology for seafloor mapping. The multibeam echosounder technology allows for the precise mapping of the ocean floor emitting sound waves and measuring their return time. The discovery of this underwater mountain underscores the vast amount of unexplored territory in our oceans.

According to Dr. Jyotika Virmani, the executive director of Schmidt Ocean Institute, this finding highlights how much remains to be discovered in our oceans. There are believed to be over 100,000 seamounts taller than 1,000 meters in the world, yet less than one-tenth of a percent has been explored so far. Dr. Virmani emphasizes the importance of complete seafloor mapping in understanding the ocean and the planet.

Seamounts have only recently been explored due to advancements in technology such as human-occupied submersibles and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Prior to these developments, exploring seamounts was a significant challenge. Les Watling, an emeritus biology professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, expressed that these discoveries offer valuable insights into the biodiversity, geological features, and ecosystems that exist in these uncharted areas.

The recent finding off the coast of Guatemala serves as a reminder of the mysteries that lie beneath the ocean’s surface and drives the ongoing efforts to further explore and understand this vast and complex environment.