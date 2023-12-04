Harvard Faces Whistleblower Complaint Over Cancellation of Social Media Research Project

A recent whistleblower complaint has been filed against Harvard University a former scholar who alleges that her research into social media harms was cancelled to protect a major donation from The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The complainant, Dr. Joan Donovan, worked at Harvard’s John F Kennedy School of Government (HKS) and served as the director of the Technology and Social Change Research Project (TASC). However, she claims that once she started investigating allegations made former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, Harvard officials began questioning her work and eventually shut down the project.

The allegations raised in the complaint suggest that Harvard faced pressure to silence Dr. Donovan and prevent her research findings from challenging the false narratives propagated Meta, the parent company of Facebook. The whistleblower complaint argues that Harvard violated its own code of conduct and commitment to academic freedom terminating the TASC project and Dr. Donovan’s position.

In response, Harvard denies the allegations, stating that the closure of TASC was due to internal policy requirements that research projects be led faculty members, and not staff like Dr. Donovan. The university also asserts that the $500 million donation from The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative did not influence the decision to shut down the project.

The outcome of this whistleblower complaint remains to be seen. However, it highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the influence of corporate donations on academic institutions and the potential suppression of research that could challenge the interests of major donors. Universities must strive to uphold their commitment to academic freedom and ensure a transparent and independent investigation to address such allegations.

