The Modern Guide to Female Friendship: Secrets, Support, and Celebrations

The modern guide to female friendship emphasizes the importance of keeping secrets, showing support, and celebrating each other’s milestones. According to a recent study commissioned Bloom and Wild, nearly half of women in the UK consider their relationship with their best friend to be the most important in their life.

The study found that more than half of women believe their best friend knows things about them that their partner doesn’t, with an average of seven secrets shared between friends. Additionally, key aspects of being a true pal include listening to relationship dramas, being there in times of need, and never judging bad decisions.

Other essential friendship rules include always being available to talk, having each other’s back, and being honest when necessary. Remembering birthdays, covering for each other in times of trouble, supporting health goals, and refraining from posting unflattering images on social media were also identified as signs of a good friendship.

The survey revealed that while women may have numerous online connections, they typically trust only five people in real life. The challenges of maintaining genuine friendships in the modern age were also highlighted, with 70 percent of women agreeing that it becomes harder to make friends as they grow older.

To address these challenges, Bloom & Wild has partnered with The School of Life to create a ‘Modern Guide to Female Friendship.’ This online guide features expert tips and conversation prompts aimed at fostering deeper connections. The guide encourages women to prioritize their friendships and stay connected with their besties.

Jo Reason, Brand & Range Director at Bloom & Wild, acknowledges the importance of female friendships in navigating the pressures of modern life. Reason notes that while the demands of work, family, and self-care can strain friendships, they are fundamental to the quality of our lives.

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, Bloom & Wild has also launched a ‘Care Wildly’ gift collection. The collaboration with The School of Life aims to promote meaningful connections among friends. The emphasis is on maintaining genuine friendships and demonstrating care through thoughtful gifts and gestures.

The Modern Guide to Female Friendship provides women with valuable insights on how to nurture and strengthen their friendships. Whether it’s catching up with an old friend over coffee or reconnecting with a long-distance friend through messages, the guide offers conversation prompts to deepen the bond between friends.

Maintaining meaningful friendships may become more challenging as life progresses, but the study highlights that it’s quality over quantity that truly matters. The online guide encourages women to prioritize their friendships and foster deeper connections, helping to overcome the obstacles of the modern age.

Sources:

– Bloom & Wild research commissioned Bloom and Wild

– ‘A Modern Guide to Female Friendship’ Bloom & Wild and The School of Life