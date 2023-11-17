New Data Reveals TikTok and Instagram’s Growing Importance During the Holidays

According to a recent report Digiday+ Research, TikTok and Instagram are experiencing a significant surge in importance to marketers during the holiday season. While Facebook and Google remain the dominant players throughout the year, it is during the holidays that TikTok and Instagram outrank them in terms of increased importance.

The report highlights that 61% of marketers who use TikTok claim that the platform’s importance grows during the holidays. This does not mean that TikTok and Instagram are inherently more important than other platforms, but rather that their significance increases more dramatically during the festive season.

TikTok, in particular, has made strategic moves to position itself as a key platform for driving brand awareness and sales during the holidays. The platform sent out sales material to advertisers, including a detailed Holiday Media Plan, guiding them on which campaigns to execute and when, along with suggested budgets. Additionally, the introduction of TikTok Shop has attracted even more marketers looking to target Gen Z shoppers this holiday season.

Influencers also play a crucial role during the holidays, with over half of the respondents stating that influencers will become more important to their brands’ marketing plans during this period. The rising importance of social media apps, coupled with the influence of influencers, reflects the evolving landscape of holiday marketing strategies.

As marketers continue to adapt to changing consumer behaviors, brands and publishers are rapidly embracing AI technology to streamline their processes. Over the course of just one quarter, the use of AI publishers and brands has increased significantly. In Q2 of this year, less than half of publisher and brand professionals reported using AI, but Q3, the numbers increased to 89% and 80% respectively.

While AI adoption rates are surging, the study found that companies are primarily utilizing AI for internal purposes rather than external applications. Generative AI is being employed for back-end and internal applications 38% of publisher professionals, while 25% use it for audience-facing applications. Meanwhile, 45% of brand professionals utilize generative AI internally, compared to just 17% who use it for customer-facing applications.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on the growing significance of gaming for entertainment companies. Warner Bros. Discovery and The Walt Disney Co. have both emphasized the importance of gaming during their recent earnings calls. Marketers have started using augmented and virtual reality technologies to enhance gaming experiences, with 45% of respondents stating that their primary use of AR tech is for gaming, and 32% using VR primarily for gaming.

Overall, the data highlights the evolving landscape of holiday marketing and the increasing adoption of technologies like AI to meet changing consumer demands. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are gaining more prominence during the festive season, while AI and immersive gaming experiences are driving innovation in the industry.

FAQ:

Q: Which platforms are more important to marketers during the holiday season?

A: TikTok and Instagram see a greater surge in importance compared to other social media platforms.

Q: What is the role of influencers during the holidays?

A: Influencers play a major role in holiday marketing strategies, with many brands relying on them to amplify their campaigns.

Q: How are brands and publishers using AI technology?

A: AI technology is primarily used for internal purposes, such as streamlining workflows and processes.

Q: How are gaming and augmented reality being utilized marketers?

A: Marketers are leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality to enhance gaming experiences and create immersive brand engagements.