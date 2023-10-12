Welcome to the Digiday+ Research Briefing: Pinterest’s Pitch to Advertisers

In this edition of the Digiday+ Research Briefing, we explore how Pinterest is positioning itself to advertisers despite receiving less investment from marketers compared to other social platforms. Pinterest’s main pitch deck for 2023 highlights its mission of “bringing everyone the inspiration to create a life they love” and emphasizes that nine out of 10 users consider Pinterest an online oasis.

Pinterest believes that users inherently trust the content on their platform, giving brands a higher regard when positioning their messaging. However, Digiday+ Research survey results show that less than one-third of marketers (30%) currently use Pinterest for marketing. Platforms with lower marketer usage, like Pinterest and X (formerly Twitter), focus more on user engagement rather than brand marketing.

While Pinterest does offer paid marketing tools, its strategy differs from platforms like Instagram. Brands on Pinterest typically repost user-generated content and target consumers in a more organic way, with users coming to the site for inspiration and then being redirected to the product source. Clickthrough rates and engagement are the top measurements of success for ads on Pinterest, according to Digiday survey respondents.

Pinterest’s challenge for increased adoption is lack of scale, with 67% of marketers citing this as the biggest challenge they face on the platform. While Pinterest’s user base is growing slowly, it currently has around 465 million users compared to Instagram’s 2 billion monthly active users.

Brands Increase Investments in Instagram

In contrast to Pinterest, brands and retailers are increasing their investments in Instagram. Digiday+ Research surveys show that 72% of brand and retailer professionals purchased advertising on Instagram in the past month, up from 64% last year. Brands and retailers are also investing more in original content for Instagram, with 66% saying they invest a moderate amount or a lot in creating original content.

Notably, there has been a significant increase in the percentage of brands and retailers investing a lot in original content for Instagram, with 33% this year compared to 16% last year. This indicates a growing focus on creating unique and engaging content on the platform.

Overall, while Pinterest faces challenges in gaining marketer adoption, Instagram continues to attract increased investments from brands and retailers. The key factors driving this shift include the platform’s larger user base and the ability to create compelling original content.

Sources: Basis Technologies, Digiday’s CMO Strategies report