Animal Welfare NGOs Launch Fundraising Calendars to Spread Awareness

Summary: Animal welfare organizations in Pune have collaborated with the Maharashtra forest department, shelters, and rehabilitation centers to launch fundraising calendars for the New Year. These calendars feature animals such as shelter dogs and elephants at rehabilitation centers, aiming to raise funds and spread awareness about animal trafficking, poaching, abandonment, and rescue.

Nachiket Utpat, the director of wildlife conservation and rescue at ResQ Charitable Trust, shared, “The calendar features photographs captured our team members during various rehabilitation processes and animal rescues throughout 2023. Each page of the calendar contains information about a specific species, enabling us to spread awareness and educate people about different topics.”

Saahas For Animals Pimpri-Chinchwad, founded Geetanjali Taur, is launching a calendar for the first time to support their organization. Taur expressed, “Each month in the calendar focuses on one animal, highlighting their unique characteristics and the lessons we can learn from them.”

The Kalote Animal Trust in Kalote Makoshi district collaborated with a wildlife photographer who generously took photographs of the animals in their care. Sameer Vohra, founder of the NGO, turned these photographs into a calendar. The trust provides care for over 600 domestic animals, including ponies, donkeys, horses, cows, dogs, cats, and fowls.

Through the sale of these calendars, the NGOs aim to raise funds to support their tireless efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. Additionally, featuring captivating images of these animals, the calendars serve as a reminder of the importance of animal welfare, promoting a compassionate and responsible society.

In a world where animal trafficking, poaching, abandonment, and rescue are ongoing challenges, these calendars provide an opportunity for individuals to contribute to the well-being of animals and become more aware of the issues they face. By supporting these initiatives, people can make a difference in the lives of animals and help create a more compassionate world for all living beings.