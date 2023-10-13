REQUEST FOR BID: Town of Cloverland Offers Used Roofing Steel Panels for Sale

The Town of Cloverland, located in Wisconsin, is pleased to announce a request for sealed bids for the sale of approximately 5791 square feet of used roofing steel panels. These panels, which are tan in color, were removed from the Town Hall during repairs. Ranging in length from approximately 31 feet to 16 feet, these panels provide an opportunity for interested buyers to acquire high-quality materials at a reasonable cost.

To participate in this bidding process, interested parties must submit sealed written bids that include their name and contact information. Bids should be sent to the following address: Roofing Bid, Town of Cloverland, 2763 S. State Hwy 13, Maple, WI 54854. The deadline for bid submission is November 3rd, 2023.

The successful bidder will be responsible for the removal of all panels November 13th, 2023. It is important to note that no loading assistance will be provided, so bidders should plan accordingly.

For any inquiries or clarifications, interested parties can contact the Town of Cloverland at 715.364.7355. Please keep in mind that the Town reserves the right to accept or refuse any bid received.

This presents a unique opportunity for individuals or organizations in need of roofing steel panels to acquire them through a competitive bidding process. The used panels offer a cost-effective solution for various construction and renovation projects.

Interested parties should take advantage of this opportunity and submit their bids promptly to secure the desired roofing steel panels. Act now to seize this chance to acquire quality materials at a fraction of the original cost.

Sources:

– Superior Telegram | News, weather, sports from Superior Wisconsin (no URL provided)