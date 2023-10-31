New WhatsApp Scam Alert: Beware of the Six-Digit Code Scam and Urgent Money Transfer Scam

The renowned Spanish technology news website, ADSLzone.net, has recently issued a warning about a resurgence in WhatsApp scams. Among them is the notorious six-digit code scam, as well as the urgent money transfer scam, which has resurfaced in the past few weeks. It’s important to note that today, the majority of businesses and small enterprises rely on WhatsApp to sell products and communicate with customers. Falling victim to these scams could not only result in the loss of one’s WhatsApp account to cybercriminals but also compromising conversations, sensitive information, and settings associated with the application.

According to ADSLzone.net, the scam typically starts with an unexpected WhatsApp message from an unknown sender who claims to have mistakenly sent a six-digit code to the recipient’s mobile number. The scammer attempts to make the recipient believe that they accidentally input the wrong number while performing a task on their own device, inadvertently sending the code to the recipient’s mobile instead of their intended device.

The message urges the recipient to share the six-digit code that supposedly landed in their SMS inbox mistake, emphasizing the urgency of the matter. However, sharing the requested code would grant scammers access to the victim’s WhatsApp account, enabling them to conduct various fraudulent activities. Depending on the content of WhatsApp conversations, scammers may resort to extortion, bribery, or other malicious actions. The extensive information shared through this widely-used mobile application could provide scammers with access to other applications, passwords, and more.

ADSLzone.net shared an example of a social media account that was targeted this scam, illustrating how the fraudulent message appears on a mobile device.

FAQ:

Q: How does the six-digit code scam work?

A: Scammers send a message claiming they sent a six-digit code to the recipient’s mobile number mistake, urging the recipient to share the code. Sharing the code would allow scammers to gain control of the victim’s WhatsApp account.

Q: What risks are associated with falling victim to this scam?

A: By accessing a victim’s WhatsApp account, scammers can potentially gather sensitive information, extort money, or exploit other accounts and applications linked to the victim’s phone number.

Q: How can I protect myself from WhatsApp scams?

A: Be cautious of unexpected messages from unknown senders and avoid sharing personal or sensitive information. Enable two-factor authentication on your WhatsApp account for enhanced security. Stay informed about the latest scams and techniques used cybercriminals, as awareness is key to staying safe online.