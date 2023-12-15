Strategies Emerge Among Republicans as Trump’s Grip on Primary Strengthens

With former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican primary campaign continuing to solidify, some party members are considering alternative strategies to upend him as the frontrunner. Instead of aiming for first place, these Republicans are now putting more emphasis on securing a convincing second-place finish. The reasoning behind this approach is that if Trump were to face legal troubles or if his advanced age becomes a hindrance, the candidate who comes in second would have the strongest claim to be the nominee at the convention next year.

Although this strategy is considered a long shot, it could result in notable candidates like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis staying in the race longer than expected. Prominent Republican fundraiser Bobbie Kilberg believes that the fight for second place is worth more than being the first-place loser. The potential contender who finishes in second would not only have a better chance to go head-to-head with Trump but could potentially replace him if necessary.

The battle for second place has intensified between DeSantis and Haley in recent months, with both candidates launching frequent attacks at each other. While DeSantis initially held a strong position as the clear runner-up behind Trump, Haley has gained momentum in primary debates and has started to catch up in polls. Nevertheless, both candidates face significant polling deficits compared to Trump, who maintains a substantial lead.

Despite trailing behind Trump in national surveys, Trump’s rivals see Iowa as their best opportunity to challenge his dominance. However, recent polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina show DeSantis and Haley trailing significantly. This situation has further fueled the belief that an unconventional path to the nomination may be necessary.

Trump’s legal proceedings and age further contribute to the uncertainty surrounding the primary race. While Trump’s physician has recently claimed he is in excellent health, his legal trials are set to begin next year, potentially affecting his campaign. These factors have Republicans closely watching the battle for second place, as it may hold more immediate value than in previous primary races.

While the Republican candidates state that winning is their primary focus, both Haley and DeSantis have positioned themselves as alternatives to Trump. Haley characterizes herself as more electable and has criticized Trump’s polarizing image, emphasizing the need to reject the chaos of recent years. DeSantis promises to focus on policy wins and secure eight years of conservative leadership.

As the primary campaign unfolds, Republicans are maneuvering their strategies to challenge Trump’s dominance. The battle for second place has taken on added significance, potentially determining the front-runner status in the coming months. However, only time will tell whether these alternative tactics will have a lasting impact on the Republican primary.