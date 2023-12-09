Republicans Storm Out of Senate Briefing Over Immigration Dispute

Summary: A classified briefing for senators on the White House’s request for aid for Israel and Ukraine became heated on Tuesday when Republican members stormed out of the meeting. The briefing, led top officials from the defense and state departments, as well as the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was intended for senators to ask questions about the administration’s funding request. However, tension arose when Republicans began questioning the lack of immigration policy changes in exchange for aid to Ukraine. The disagreement highlighted the deep divide between the two parties on this issue, leading to a threatened filibuster of President Joe Biden’s funding package. The clash occurred just as the White House warned that the U.S. is “out of money” and stressed the importance of providing aid to Ukraine before the end of the year. Senators left the briefing with conflicting accounts of what took place, with Democrats accusing Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of diverting the focus to the border, while Republicans felt their concerns were not being addressed.

