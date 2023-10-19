Wisconsin Senate Passes Controversial Bills on Budget and Abortion Access

In a recent session, the Wisconsin State Senate passed several bills, reigniting familiar debates surrounding the state’s budget and abortion access. One of the bills, which was sent to Governor Tony Evers for approval, aims to ban certain gender-affirming procedures in Wisconsin. Governor Evers has stated his intention to veto this measure.

Another bill that passed focuses on granting more independence to advanced practice nurses, a topic that has historically divided the state’s healthcare groups. This measure has also generated significant controversy.

The Senate Republicans’ tax cut bill, which mirrors a previous attempt rejected Governor Evers, was also passed. The proposed legislation would utilize over $2 billion from the state’s budget surplus over the next two years to reduce taxes. The bulk of the tax cuts would benefit individuals earning between $27,630 and $304,170, lowering their tax rate from 5.3% to 4.4%. Additionally, the bill would expand the private school tuition deduction and the child and dependent care tax credit.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, a Republican from Oostburg, advocated for the bill, emphasizing the importance of returning the surplus funds to taxpayers. The plan would transition the state from four income tax brackets to three, but unlike the previous version, it would not reduce the top income tax bracket.

These bills passed the Wisconsin State Senate have generated significant discussion and controversy among lawmakers and citizens alike. Moving forward, it will be important to monitor Governor Evers’ response and the potential impact on the state’s budget, healthcare system, and reproductive rights.

Definitions:

– Gender-affirming procedures: Medical interventions or surgeries that aim to align an individual’s physical appearance with their gender identity.

– Advanced practice nurses: Nurses who have obtained a higher level of education and training, allowing them to provide a wider range of healthcare services independently or in collaboration with other healthcare professionals.

