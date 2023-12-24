Republican US Senator JD Vance has proposed that Ukraine may need to give up some of its territory to Russia in order to bring an end to the Russian invasion. This stance highlights the opposition among a group of GOP lawmakers to extending US support for Ukraine, nearly two years after the international community united against Russia’s invasion. Vance, from Ohio, emphasized that the idea of Ukraine pushing Russia back to its 1991 border was unrealistic and called for the war to be resolved.

The Joe Biden administration recently requested an additional $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, but Vance and all other Republicans voted to block the package, seeking more significant concessions on border security. Vance argued that the White House must clearly articulate the end goal in Ukraine and explain how the proposed aid would differ from the previous $100 billion provided to the country.

In response to Vance’s remarks, Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Congress to swiftly approve the aid, warning that failure to do so would only benefit US adversaries. Blinken suggested that if the supplemental budget request were rejected, it would strengthen Russia’s position and potentially lead to further aggression, even targeting a NATO country. Vance questioned Russia’s military capabilities to attack a NATO member, highlighting the need for a clear assessment of the situation.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that allies of Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are holding closed-door meetings with Republicans in Washington. The purpose of these meetings is to advocate for an end to US military support for Ukraine, potentially further fueling the divisions among GOP lawmakers on the issue.

During his interview, Vance also addressed his party’s stance on abortion, denying any intention to limit access to contraception. However, critics argue that the conservative legal movement, which successfully overturned the federal right to abortion, may adopt a similar approach towards contraception. Concerns remain about the erosion of reproductive rights in the United States.