Senator Calls for Ban on TikTok Over Content Handling

In a recent letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Senator Josh Hawley urged the Biden administration to ban TikTok due to concerns about the app’s handling of content related to the Israel-Hamas war. Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, expressed worries about the prevalence of what he called “anti-Israel content” on the platform.

While data security concerns have been frequently discussed regarding TikTok, Hawley argued that the app’s influence on shaping the world-view of America’s youth is often overlooked. He cited its potential to distort information and noted that TikTok’s Chinese Communist Party overseers could potentially propagandize Americans if the app continues to operate in the US.

Although Hawley’s concerns center around TikTok’s alleged bias toward pro-Palestinian content, an NBC News analysis of related hashtags suggests that the platform’s influence on discussions about the war is not straightforward. The performance and visibility of such content on TikTok depend on how the platform’s data is interpreted.

Hawley has previously sponsored legislation aimed at banning TikTok due to data privacy concerns. He plans to expedite a vote on the legislation in the Senate, but unanimous consent from all senators would be required for the vote to proceed. A similar attempt Hawley earlier this year failed to gain approval.

TikTok, owned ByteDance, has faced accusations of bias and concerns over its data collection practices. The company, however, denies these allegations, asserting that it enforces its community guidelines uniformly across all content on the platform.

The Biden administration has been engaged in negotiations with TikTok to address data privacy concerns and explore potential security agreements. Previous attempts to ban the app have been hampered legal challenges, with federal judges ruling against restrictions on freedom of expression and raising First Amendment issues.

