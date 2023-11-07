Sen. Hawley Urges Ban on TikTok Over Israel-Hamas Content

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has called for the Biden administration to ban TikTok due to concerns over how the app has handled content related to the Israel-Hamas war. In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sen. Hawley emphasized TikTok’s influence as a media organization and source of news, expressing concern about the prevalence of what he described as “anti-Israel content” on the platform.

While data security issues have been a primary focus in discussions about TikTok, Sen. Hawley has highlighted the potential for the app to distort the worldview of America’s young people. He cited the claim made venture capitalist Jeff Morris Jr. on social media app X that TikTok was responsible for the heightened sympathy towards Palestinians among younger Americans compared to older generations.

In light of these concerns, Sen. Hawley called on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to not only ban TikTok but also any app controlled its parent company, ByteDance, including the popular video-editing app CapCut. The senator argued that allowing TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. would provide an opportunity for the Chinese Communist Party to propagate its agenda.

However, the impact of TikTok on discussions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war is a complex matter. An analysis NBC News found that the perceived performance of pro-Palestinian content on the platform is influenced how one interprets TikTok’s data. It suggests that the platform’s influence may not be as straightforward as Sen. Hawley suggests.

Sen. Hawley has previously sponsored legislation to ban TikTok, focusing on data privacy concerns. His office has indicated plans to expedite a vote on this legislation in the coming days, although unanimous consent from all senators would be required. A similar request Sen. Hawley made in March did not succeed.

The Biden administration has been engaged in discussions with TikTok to address data privacy concerns through a potential security agreement. Past attempts to ban TikTok have been blocked federal judges, who cited concerns over restricting freedom of expression and potential First Amendment issues.

