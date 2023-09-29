Biotech CEO Vivek Ramaswamy and Other Republican Candidates Use Social Media to Appeal to Young Voters

By 2024, Gen-Z and millennials are projected to make up about 49% of the voting population. Recognizing the influence of young voters, Republican presidential candidates are making efforts to appeal to this demographic. Biotech CEO Vivek Ramaswamy has taken to social media, specifically TikTok, to connect with younger voters. Despite previous reservations about the Chinese-owned app, Ramaswamy became the first Republican candidate to join TikTok and now regularly posts content to engage with users.

Ramaswamy emphasizes that he cares about the issues that affect not just millennials, but also Gen-Z and all young people in the country. His presence on social media has garnered attention, particularly among younger voters. Victoria Carlson, a spokesperson for the George Washington University College Republicans, notes that Ramaswamy’s young age and new-generation agenda have made him popular among this demographic.

Other Republican candidates are also finding ways to connect with young voters. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is capitalizing on pop culture selling a Taylor Swift Eras tour-themed t-shirt in his campaign’s online store. Given that more than half of Taylor Swift’s fan base consists of Gen-Z and millennials, this strategy aims to resonate with these age groups.

Some candidates, like former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are focusing on college campuses. Haley has launched groups such as Young Americans for Nikki and Students for Haley, which have chapters across the country. She recently held a town hall with Fox News, answering questions from young voters and promoting a message of unity for voters of all ages and parties. DeSantis has Students for DeSantis, an organization affiliated with the super PAC supporting him, with chapters at over 100 universities.

However, some young Republican voter groups express frustration with what they perceive as a lack of voter engagement from GOP candidates. They believe there is a lack of understanding about the average everyday American. They assert that neither Haley nor Sen. Tim Scott, both running for the Republican presidential nomination, are as successful in reaching young voters as former President Donald Trump or Ramaswamy.

According to recent polling among registered Republican voters under 45 in Iowa, 63% are considering voting for Trump, while 35% are considering a vote for Ramaswamy. If the election were held today, 46% would vote for Trump, and 10% would vote for Ramaswamy.

It is clear that Republican candidates are recognizing the importance of appealing to young voters and are utilizing social media platforms, pop culture references, and college campus outreach strategies to connect with this demographic. Whether their efforts will successfully sway young voters remains to be seen.

