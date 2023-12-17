Republican Presidential Candidates Turn on Each Other in Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus

In the final debate before the Iowa GOP caucuses, the four Republican presidential candidates took the stage, but rather than criticizing former President Donald Trump, they turned their focus on each other. The debate, aired on NewsNation and moderated Elizabeth Vargas, Megyn Kelly, and Eliana Johnson, showcased the growing tension among the candidates as Nikki Haley gains more interest from donors and voters.

While Trump’s absence was notable, it highlighted his dominant position in national and early-state polls. The candidates had limited impact on the race, with Trump’s popularity among Republicans remaining strong. Chris Christie, however, stood out among the candidates as he repeatedly attacked Trump’s conduct, declaring him unfit for office. This direct assault on the former president set Christie apart from his rivals in the race.

DeSantis also made a pointed comment about Trump’s age, suggesting that someone pushing 80 is not fit for a four-year presidential term. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, on the other hand, pledged his support for Trump, even if he were to face felony indictments. Ramaswamy accused the other candidates of bowing to Trump for their own personal gain, calling for a new generation of leadership.

The debate also saw a rivalry between Haley and DeSantis unfold, with the candidates clashing over issues such as media criticism, corporate interests, and China. They tussled over who would be tougher on Beijing, highlighting their differences in approach. Ramaswamy took the opportunity to launch personal attacks on Haley, questioning her knowledge of Ukraine. Christie was the unlikely voice of reason, defending Haley and dismissing Ramaswamy as “the most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

Despite the absence of Trump, the debate lacked the usual buzz, and the media room was only half-full. Airing on the lesser-known NewsNation network, the debate was hard to find for many prospective viewers, further limiting its impact on the race.

As the primary calendar approaches, it is clear that Trump’s grip on the Republican Party remains firm. While the candidates had the chance to criticize him, they turned on each other instead, reflecting their perception of Haley as a threat to their chances of directly taking on Trump. This final debate before the Iowa caucuses showcased the divisions among the Republican candidates as they jockey for position in the race.