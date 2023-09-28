Everything You Need to Know About the Second Republican Primary Debate

The second Republican primary debate is set to take place on Wednesday, September 27. This debate will be live streamed on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Six candidates are scheduled to participate, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. However, former president Donald Trump will not be in attendance, as he is scheduled to deliver prime-time remarks to union members in Michigan.

The second Republican primary debate will be co-moderated Stuart Varney and Dana Perino from Fox News Media, along with Ilia Calderón from UNIVISION. This debate will be historic as it will be the first time a Republican primary debate is broadcast in Spanish, with both Univision and Fox Business airing it.

If you’re wondering how to watch the debate, you can live stream it on fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV offers a free trial and has multiple packages available, ranging from the “fubo pro” package with over 146 channels to the “fubo elite” package with over 205 channels. If you choose DirecTV Stream, you can also sign up for a free trial and select from four different packages, three of which include the NFL Network.

The debate will also be televised on Fox News and Fox Business Network.

Overall, the second Republican primary debate promises to be an important event in the race for the GOP presidential nomination. It provides an opportunity for the participating candidates to address issues important to Hispanic voters and for viewers to hear directly from the contenders.

