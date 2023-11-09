2024 Republican Presidential Candidates Trade Accusations and Discuss Foreign Policy

Five of the leading candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination engaged in a heated debate on Wednesday night, focusing on foreign policy, the economy, and personal attacks. The absence of former President Donald Trump, who held a rally nearby, allowed other candidates to present themselves as alternatives to his administration.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, took center stage throughout the debate, exchanging verbal salvos with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over foreign policy views. Ramaswamy provocatively suggested that DeSantis wears heels, while DeSantis ignored the remark. Ramaswamy also criticized former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s hawkish foreign policy views and mentioned her daughter’s use of Chinese-owned TikTok.

The candidates clashed over approaches to China, with DeSantis accusing Haley of welcoming Chinese influence in South Carolina during her time in office. Ramaswamy, on the other hand, criticized DeSantis for allowing a lobbying-based exemption that benefited Chinese nationals. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called for a ban on TikTok, citing its negative impact on American minds.

The discussion extended to Ukraine, with Ramaswamy making controversial statements that led to gasps from the audience. While he appeared to refer to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “Nazi,” his campaign clarified that he was referring to the appearance of a Ukrainian SS veteran at a speech Zelensky. The other candidates did not challenge Ramaswamy on this assertion.

The candidates also expressed different opinions on how to address anti-Israel protests on college campuses. Ramaswamy advocated for the condemnation of anti-Israel and antisemitic speech without censorship, while DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott considered punitive measures such as revoking visas and funding for institutions of higher learning.

Overall, the debate demonstrated the diversity of perspectives within the Republican party and the complex challenges that lie ahead for the 2024 presidential nomination.

