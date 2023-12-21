Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger Plans to Vote for Biden if Trump is the 2024 Republican Nominee

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, known for his outspoken criticism of the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump, has revealed that he intends to vote for President Joe Biden if Trump becomes the 2024 Republican nominee.

Kinzinger, who describes himself as politically “homeless,” has been a vocal opponent of Trump and views the current Republican Party as “anti-constitutionalist.” He believes that Trump will likely secure the nomination in 2024, given his significant polling lead. However, Kinzinger points out that the federal charges Trump faces related to his alleged role in the 2020 election could impact the nominating contest.

The former congressman also highlighted the potential role of Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, in Trump’s trials related to the January 6th Capitol riot. Kinzinger praised Meadows for providing crucial information to the House select committee investigation into the events of that day. He suggests that Meadows’ cooperation could uncover even more significant revelations about Trump’s involvement.

In addition to his support for Biden, Kinzinger firmly rejected Trump’s recent claim that Biden poses a threat to democracy. He emphasized that he believes Biden is a good man who is focused on upholding the Constitution and not looking for ways to violate it, unlike Trump.

While Kinzinger acknowledges that he may not agree with all of Biden’s policies as a Democrat, he values Biden’s commitment to constitutional principles and sees him as a better choice for the country in 2024 compared to Trump.

As political dynamics continue to evolve, Kinzinger’s stance represents a significant departure from the Republican Party’s traditional support for their party’s nominee. It also underscores the ongoing divisions within the party and the potential for further fragmentation in the coming years.