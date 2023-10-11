Reptile: A Moody and Gripping Murder Mystery Police Procedural

In the movie Reptile, directed Grant Singer, a murder mystery unfolds amidst dark secrets and family dynamics. The film revolves around the relationship between Will Grady (played Justin Timberlake) and Summer Elswick (Matilda Lutz), who are both involved in Will’s family’s real estate business. As they prepare a house for resale, they stumble upon mysterious damage and a shed snake skin, which create an uneasy atmosphere.

The strained relationship between Will and Summer becomes evident, and a conversation with her friend hints at Summer’s fear of getting caught. The story takes a dark turn when a brutal murder occurs, introducing Detective Tom Nichols (Benicio Del Toro). As he delves into the truth behind family secrets and hidden wealth, he is forced to confront the illusions in his own life.

Grant Singer, known for his music videos, brings his expertise in creating an ominous atmosphere to Reptile. The film features a haunting score and well-placed songs that enhance the mood without overpowering the narrative. Singer’s skill shines through in the performances he elicits from the talented cast. Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone, who portrays Tom’s wife, Judy, exhibit chemistry that portrays a real loving marriage. Timberlake effectively portrays the pampered and successful Will Grady, while Frances Fisher shines as his overbearing mother, Camille. The rest of the cast, including Eric Bogosian and Michael Pitt, deliver strong and nuanced performances, bringing depth and realism to the story.

Reptile explores themes of family, home, and the real estate business, using the backdrop of a police investigation to delve into the lives of the characters. The various domestic spaces in the film, from empty estates to working-class apartments, contribute to its hidden identity as a haunted house film. Director Grant Singer maintains a consistently moody and mysterious tone, creating a gripping and melancholic police procedural.

Reptile is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

– Joe Nolan, critic, columnist, and performer based in East Nashville. [URL]