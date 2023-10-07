‘Reptile’ Takes the Streaming Throne with a Stellar Debut Weekend

One of the most significant contributors to the rise of streaming platforms has been the migration of Hollywood talent to the small screen. This shift has resulted in the creation of original high-quality TV series, feature-length films exclusive to streaming services, and theatrical releases making their way to SVOD and AVOD platforms. The Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of September 25 to October 1 provides an excellent case study for this phenomenon.

Leading the streaming chart this week is “Reptile,” a detective thriller helmed Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The movie, which features Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone, mesmerized 1.4 million households within just three days of its release on September 29. Notably, Hispanic households constituted a significant percentage of the viewership, surpassing the average 18%.

Samba TV’s exclusive analysis is based on viewership trends collected from their panel of over 3 million households, drawn from a pool of 25 million connected TVs, and balanced to reflect the U.S. Census.

The top positions on the streaming chart are dominated Disney+. “Ahsoka,” a Star Wars series, holds the second spot with its penultimate episode. The show has consistently ranked in the top half of the charts for each of its seven episodes. Following closely is “Elemental,” which has captivated audiences since its addition to the Disney+ library, securing a position in the top three most-watched streaming programs.

While Netflix mainly dominates the remaining spots in the top 10, there is one outlier. Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building” continues to make waves and has been renewed for a fourth season. The season finale, released on October 3, grabbed the seventh position this week.

Other notable entries include the return of Netflix’s dating show “Love Is Blind” in fourth place, the popularity of “Virgin River” which now stands at fifth place, and the Spanish-language survival thriller “Nowhere” making its debut in sixth place. Rounding out the top 10 are two docuseries: “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” and the UFO-focused “Encounters.”

On linear television, talent competitions and reality shows continue to dominate the charts, with the crime drama “The Irrational” being the only scripted series to break into the top 10. “The Voice” claimed the first and third positions, overthrowing “America’s Got Talent” after an 11-week reign. Returning favorites such as “Dancing With the Stars,” “Survivor,” and “Yellowstone” also garnered significant viewership.

In summary, the influx of Hollywood talent to the streaming world has proven to be a game-changer. “Reptile” stands as a prime example of how original content from established stars can captivate audiences, while platforms like Disney+ and Netflix continue to dominate the streaming landscape.

Sources:

– Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report

– Cole Strain, Vice President of Measurement Products at Samba TV