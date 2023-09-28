Review: “Reptile” – A Tangled Crime Thriller with Overstuffed Plot

The crime thriller film “Reptile,” available for streaming on Netflix, attempts to condense an entire season of a police procedural show into just over two hours. The story revolves around the aftermath of a brutal murder in a suburban town in Maine, with Detective Tom (played Benicio Del Toro) leading the investigation.

The movie opens with a couple, Will (Justin Timberlake) and Summer (Matilda Lutz), facing tension while preparing a house for a showing. When Summer is discovered stabbed to death in one of their properties, the film transitions into procedural mode, focusing on Detective Tom, who recently joined the local force. Tom is portrayed as a dedicated enforcer of law and order, driven his love for being a cop.

The murder case quickly reveals itself to be a web of treachery and deceit, involving a range of eccentric characters connected to Summer. From her ex-husband, Sam (Karl Glusman), who collects human hair for his sculptures, to her resentful confidante, Renee (Sky Ferreira), the film introduces a colorful cast.

While director Grant Singer demonstrates skill in building suspense, the film suffers from an overcrowded plot. The writers attempt to cram in numerous twists and contrived devices, which ultimately dilute the impact of the story. By the time the identity of the killer is revealed, audience interest wanes due to the excessive narrative.

Despite its shortcomings, “Reptile” showcases impressive moments of suspense, with Singer effectively creating tension through Hitchcockian techniques. However, the film’s overall ambition exceeds its capabilities, resulting in a story that bites off more than it can chew.

Overall, “Reptile” is a tangled crime thriller that falls short of its potential due to an overstuffed plot. While it offers some memorable suspenseful sequences, the film ultimately fails to deliver a cohesive and satisfying narrative.

