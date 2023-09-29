Reptile: A Twisted Crime Drama with an Impressive Cast and Soundtrack

Reptile, the latest Netflix movie directed Grant Singer, has hit the streaming service with a bang. This crime drama follows Detective Tom Nichols, played Benicio Del Toro, as he investigates a brutal murder that turns out to be more complicated than he initially thought. As he unravels the case, he also begins to question everything he knows about his life and career.

With an Oscar-winner like Benicio Del Toro leading the cast, it’s no surprise that Reptile is a promising film. But it’s not just Del Toro who shines in this movie. The cast also includes Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, Michael Pitts, and more, making for a well-rounded ensemble.

One aspect that elevates the story of Reptile is its soundtrack. The film makes creative use of songs like “Angel of the Morning” Evie Sands and “The Oogum Boogum Song” Brenton Wood. The opening chords of “Angel of the Morning” set the tone for the movie, while “The Oogum Boogum Song” becomes a unique ringtone for Detective Tom Nichols.

In addition to the songs, Reptile features a haunting film score composed Yair Elazar Glotman, a Berlin-based musician. Glotman’s previous work includes composing music for films like False Positive and Last and First Men starring Tilda Swinton.

Reptile is now available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a gripping crime drama with a stellar cast and an impressive soundtrack. Make sure to add it to your watchlist and experience the twists and turns of Detective Tom Nichols’ investigation.

– Image source: Daniel McFadden/Netflix