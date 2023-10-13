Grant Singer’s “Reptile” Dominates Netflix

Grant Singer’s feature directorial debut, “Reptile,” has been a major success on Netflix, with 19.9 million views and counting. The crime thriller, starring Benicio Del Toro, centers around Detective Tom Nichols as he investigates a murder and uncovers corruption in his new community in Maine. Singer, known for his inventive music videos, wanted to create a more complicated story to keep viewers on their toes.

Audiences are advanced in their understanding of crime thrillers and mysteries, so Singer and his co-writers, Benjamin Brewer and Del Toro, worked to create a more intricate relationship between the characters. The film has been praised for its moody atmosphere and strong performances.

Singer’s background in music videos helped prepare him for making the leap to feature films. He felt that building experience and working on ambitious music videos allowed him to make the transition to directing movies. Singer acknowledges the influence of directors like David Fincher, who paved the way for his generation.

Del Toro’s involvement in the film extended beyond acting. He collaborated with Singer and Brewer on the script, adding to the depth of his character and the other characters. The process was collaborative and rewarding, with Singer emphasizing the all-encompassing nature of the experience.

The film features many closeup shots, a stylistic choice that drew attention to the characters and added to the immersive storytelling. Singer’s tendency to shoot in a graphic way was counterbalanced the use of closeups. The aim was to keep the viewers engaged in the story without being overly aware of the director’s presence.

“Reptile” has been praised for its originality and gripping storyline, and it continues to dominate Netflix’s film charts.

