The Deceptive Intricacy of Netflix’s “Reptile”: A Disappointing Mystery

The new Netflix murder mystery film, “Reptile,” directed Grant Singer, attempts to emulate the convoluted and inconclusive nature of David Fincher’s “Zodiac.” In doing so, however, it fails to establish a compelling mystery of its own. While it unveils the motives and identities of various conspirators involved in a larger criminal plot, the film intentionally withholds the identity of the actual killer of real-estate agent Summer Elswick.

While not all murder mysteries need to be intricately constructed, “Reptile” seems to prioritize style over substance. It presents the illusion of complexity without delivering a genuinely complex narrative. The story, which revolves around murder as a cover-up, is relatively straightforward and lacks the depth and ingenuity that audiences would expect from a mystery thriller.

The film’s shortcomings become even more apparent towards the end, as the final revelations rely on contrived and lazy storytelling. Lead investigator Tom “Oklahoma” Nichols, played Benicio del Toro, uncovers the truth about Summer’s death and the corruption within the police force. However, the revelation occurs through an insultingly convenient sequence of events. Tom accidentally stumbles upon a piece of evidence that incriminates a fellow officer during a party, a plot device that stretches the bounds of believability.

Unfortunately, such deficiencies detract from the overall viewing experience. At a runtime of 136 minutes, “Reptile” feels unnecessarily prolonged, failing to provide a satisfying payoff for audiences invested in solving the mystery. It leaves viewers feeling as though the resolution was achieved through dumb luck and the incompetence of the culprits, rather than the ingenuity of the detective.

Ultimately, “Reptile” seems more interested in creating a brooding and atmospheric atmosphere rather than constructing a captivating mystery. The film’s plot mechanics take a backseat to its sustained aura of suspicion, leaving the audience disappointed and unfulfilled.