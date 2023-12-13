Man arrested for filming boy cleaning surgical equipment at hospital

A man has been arrested for filming a young boy cleaning surgical equipment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and sharing the video on social media. The incident came to light when a video surfaced online showing the 10-year-old boy cleaning scissors, forceps, scalpels, and other equipment used for dressing patients’ injuries. The hospital initiated an internal inquiry and discovered that the boy’s father, who was admitted to the hospital, had instructed the boy to clean the equipment at the behest of a stranger. The stranger, identified as Antony Inbaraj, promised the boy ₹20 in exchange for his services.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Inbaraj had recorded the incident on his mobile phone and shared it on social media with the intention of tarnishing the hospital’s reputation. The Dean of TKMCH, Dr. Sivakumar, filed a complaint with the police, leading to Inbaraj’s arrest under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Following Inbaraj’s arrest, a group of YouTubers protested in front of the police station, claiming that he was a journalist and demanding the cancellation of the First Information Report (FIR) against him. However, the Superintendent of Police, L. Balaji Saravanan, stated that the FIR was filed based on the hospital’s complaint and cannot be revoked.

Antony Inbaraj was later released on bail. The incident highlights the misuse of social media and the need for greater vigilance in ensuring the privacy and security of individuals, especially minors, in healthcare settings. The hospital has since increased security measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.