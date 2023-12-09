AEW’s Bryan Danielson Takes on a Leadership Role in Enforcing Social Media Conduct

Researchers at Fightful Select have revealed that AEW star Bryan Danielson has taken on an additional responsibility within the organization. While serving on the disciplinary committee that controversially terminated CM Punk’s contract, Danielson’s role has expanded to include the issuing of fines for inappropriate conduct on social media platforms.

With the aim of promoting professionalism and maintaining the reputation of AEW, Danielson’s involvement in this disciplinary role adds a new dimension to his already well-established leadership position within the locker room. His influence has been evident in his addresses following significant events such as AEW All Out 2022 and AEW All In 2023, where he provided guidance in the aftermath of backstage incidents involving CM Punk.

The specifics regarding the frequency and extent of the fines have not been disclosed. However, it is clear that Danielson’s authority extends beyond the physical realm of wrestling, allowing him to exert control and hold individuals accountable for their actions on social media as well. This development highlights the organization’s focus on creating a professional environment both inside and outside of the ring.

In recent weeks, the AEW superstar has gained recognition as a key figure in disciplinary matters, with reports suggesting that he is actively involved in shaping the conduct of the wrestlers with regards to their online presence. By introducing this code of conduct, AEW not only ensures the brand’s integrity but also demonstrates an understanding of the increasingly influential nature of social media and the importance of responsible behavior on these platforms.

As AEW Rampage approaches on December 8, fans eagerly anticipate Danielson’s upcoming matchup against Daniel Garcia, where his leadership and disciplinary endeavors both in and out of the ring will be on full display. WrestleZone will be covering the event, providing comprehensive coverage as it unfolds.