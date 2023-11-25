New Way to Report Transformer Failures in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has introduced a new initiative in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to streamline the process of reporting transformer failures. This move comes after the deputy CM and energy minister, Devendra Fadnavis, instructed the MSEDCL to improve their response time and ensure efficient service to consumers.

Instead of relying on traditional methods of reporting, consumers in the urban circle of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar can now contact the MSEDCL directly through a dedicated cellphone number: 7066042399. On the other hand, consumers in the rural circle can report transformer failures on 7875764017, and those from the Jalna circle can reach out on 7875764019. These specific numbers have been made public the MSEDCL to provide consumers with a direct line of communication.

In addition to the designated cellphone numbers, consumers can also report transformer failures through toll-free numbers 1800-212-3435 or 1800-233-3435. These lines are open to receive complaints and address any issues related to transformer failures promptly.

To further expedite the resolution process, consumers are encouraged to send photos of the failed transformers along with their location via WhatsApp to the provided numbers. This visual documentation will allow the MSEDCL authorities to have a better understanding of the problem and respond more efficiently.

The MSEDCL has been working diligently to ensure a quick response to reported transformer failures. Their goal is to replace a failed transformer within a maximum of three days after receiving the information. In order to achieve this, measures such as ensuring an instant supply of transformer oil and creating an inventory of workable transformers have been implemented.

This new approach aims to enhance consumer satisfaction reducing response time and improving the overall quality of service provided the MSEDCL. By incorporating innovative methods of reporting and leveraging digital communication channels, the MSEDCL is set to transform the way transformer failures are handled in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

