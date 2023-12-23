TikTok Under Scrutiny for Content Suppression

Researchers at Rutgers University’s Network Contagion Research Institute have discovered that TikTok, a popular social media platform owned a Chinese company, appears to be suppressing content that is disapproved the Chinese government. In a comparative analysis between TikTok and Instagram, the researchers found significant differences in the volume of posts on specific subjects. The discrepancy raises concerns about the platform’s potential role in spreading disinformation and controlling content.

The study revealed that when examining topics like #TaylorSwift, which are unlikely to be censored, the number of posts on Instagram was noticeably higher than on TikTok, in line with Instagram’s larger user base. However, when it came to content suppressed in China, the ratio of posts was remarkably skewed. The research found that for every 206 posts with the hashtag #HongKongProtests on Instagram, there was only one post on TikTok. Similarly, the ratio dropped to 57 to 1 for #TiananmenSquare, 56 to 1 for #DalaiLama, and an average of 11 to 1 for hashtags related to Uighur issues.

The discrepancies in post numbers raise questions about TikTok’s content moderation practices and suggest that posts may be amplified or suppressed based on their alignment with the Chinese government’s interests. Some hashtags associated with American politics, such as #Trump, did not exhibit similar imbalances. However, hashtags related to topics aligned with China’s interests, such as #StandWithKashmir, had a striking ratio of 661 posts on TikTok for every one on Instagram.

US Representative Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, has expressed concern over the findings, characterizing TikTok as a tool used for spreading disinformation and suppressing content that challenges the Chinese government. In response to the report, TikTok criticized the methodology used the researchers, claiming that hashtags are created users, not the platform itself.

This study raises important questions about the influence of social media platforms and their potential role in shaping public discourse. As the digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, it becomes increasingly crucial to examine how platforms like TikTok handle and moderate content. Transparency and accountability are essential to fostering an environment where users can engage in open dialogue without manipulation or censorship.