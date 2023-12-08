City Councillor Faces Reprimand for Social Media Posts on Homelessness

An Integrity Commissioner in London has recommended that City Councillor Susan Stevenson be reprimanded for her social media posts related to homelessness in the city. The commissioner found that the councillor’s posts, which included photos of recognizable homeless individuals, failed to treat vulnerable persons appropriately and infringed on their personal privacy.

While the commissioner acknowledged that the posts were not explicitly abusive or bullying, they showed a disregard for the potential impact on the individuals involved and the homeless community at large. The commissioner also criticized Stevenson for not taking sufficient steps to anonymize the individuals she photographed before posting them.

One particular post shared Stevenson drew significant criticism. It featured an article proposing that homeless individuals should be arrested if they refuse drug counseling, mental health services, or employment opportunities. This post sparked outrage among advocates and led to numerous complaints.

Stevenson challenged the legitimacy of the report, arguing that the integrity commissioner failed to initiate the proper complaint process. However, the commissioner disagreed, noting that her refusal to recognize the validity of the investigation demonstrated an unyielding approach to the issue.

The report recommends that Stevenson’s council colleagues reprimand her for her social media behavior. The most severe penalty that could be imposed the council is a 90-day suspension without pay. The reprimand, if upheld, would serve as a significant sanction intended to convey the censure of both the Integrity Commissioner and the Council.

The report will undergo further discussion and debate at a future meeting at London City Hall, where the council will ultimately decide on the appropriate action to be taken.