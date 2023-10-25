Spotify to Implement Changes to Royalty Model in 2024

Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, has announced its plans to revamp its royalty model in the first quarter of 2024. The company aims to address three key issues that currently hinder the fair distribution of royalties to artists, according to reports Music Business Worldwide and Billboard.

The three main challenges identified Spotify are low-streaming tracks, fraudulent activity, and non-music “noise” audio that is currently treated the same as legitimate songs. While the exact definitions of “fraud” and “noise” remain unclear, Spotify’s proposed solutions include the following:

1. Implementation of a minimum annual stream threshold before a track can start generating royalties. This move is expected to reduce the number of tracks that absorb a significant portion of the royalty pool without generating sufficient revenue.

2. Financial penalties for music distributors, including labels, when fraudulent activity is detected on tracks they have uploaded to Spotify. This measure aims to discourage fraudulent practices and protect artists from exploitation.

3. Introduction of a minimum play-time requirement for non-music “noise” tracks to be eligible for royalties. This step will ensure that only high-quality content contributes to the royalty pool.

Spotify has been in discussions with major record labels, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment, as well as other rights holders, to negotiate new contracts based on these upcoming changes.

The announcement of Spotify’s new royalty model comes at a time when independent artists have been criticizing the platform for its low payouts and algorithms that favor already popular music. Smaller artists have expressed concerns about how these changes will affect their earnings. The FADER has reached out to Spotify for clarification on the impact on smaller artists and the specific types of fraud that will be penalized. The publication has also contacted the major labels for their input on the reported negotiations with Spotify.

