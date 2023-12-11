Snapchat+ Surpasses Expectations with Record-Breaking Revenue

Snapchat’s premium subscription service, Snapchat+, has achieved its highest monthly revenue to date, according to data from app intelligence provider Apptopia. In November, Snapchat+ generated over $20 million in revenue, marking a significant milestone for the social media platform. The report reveals that subscription revenue has seen double-digit growth in almost every region where Snapchat+ is available.

This latest achievement solidifies Snapchat’s lead over its competitor, X’s Premium service, which recorded $6.2 million in in-app revenue during the same period. In September, Snapchat announced that Snapchat+ had reached over 5 million subscribers, up from 3 million five months prior. The additional data from Apptopia further demonstrates the subscription plan’s success, with consumer spending surpassing $31 million before app store commissions and achieving a 23.4% month-over-month increase.

Snapchat has been exploring new subscription options to diversify its revenue streams. Last month, the company began testing ad-free subscriptions in Australia and Norway, which cost three times the amount of the standard Snapchat+ subscription. This move follows a broader strategy to introduce innovative subscription plans, such as the “Friends & Family Plan,” which was recently discovered users.

However, it is crucial for companies like Snapchat to balance the use of promotional materials for subscribers. A recent report PYMNTS Intelligence found that excessive promotional materials can lead to cancellations among loyal subscribers. The study, conducted in collaboration with sticky.io, revealed that 28% of loyalists, who contribute 79% of merchant revenues, would cancel their subscription if they received an overload of promotions. This highlights the importance of finding the right balance between attracting new customers and maintaining consumer satisfaction.

Snapchat’s CFO, Derek Andersen, expressed his satisfaction with the momentum and impact of Snapchat+, stating that it has become a significant contributor to the company’s business in terms of revenue and margins. With its recent success, Snapchat continues to explore new avenues for growth and remains focused on creating subscription offerings that resonate with its users.