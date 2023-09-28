TikTok Videos Promoting Steroids and Performance Enhancing Drugs Target Teenagers

A recent report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals that TikTok videos promoting and glorifying steroids and other performance enhancement products have garnered hundreds of millions of views, with teenagers being the target audience. The CCDH, a non-profit watchdog group, found that videos with hashtags promoting the use of steroid-like drugs were viewed up to 587 million times U.S. users in the last three years.

The researchers identified several instances where users explicitly stated they were under 18 and used these drugs to achieve their bodybuilding goals. Shockingly, one video encouraged viewers to deceive their parents, passing off the drugs as vitamins. In a deliberate attempt to target teenage boys, hashtags such as #teenfitness and #teenbodybuilding were used in video captions.

TikTok’s community guidelines do prohibit content that promotes recreational drug use or the sale of drugs. However, the CCDH discovered 35 influencer accounts on the platform actively promoting steroid-like drugs through brand partnerships, which goes against these guidelines.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, expressed concern over the dangerous promotion of drugs on TikTok, stating that many young people have already died in their pursuit of an unattainable superhero physique without the use of drugs. He called on TikTok to take responsibility for the platform’s safety and to enforce their community rules.

In response to the report, a TikTok spokesperson criticized the methodology, arguing that the numbers also include “positive content” related to recovery from drugs. However, the CCDH clarified that their analysis focused solely on hashtags where the majority of content promoted, sold, or normalized the use of steroids or steroid-like drugs.

It is imperative for TikTok to address this issue seriously and take immediate action to protect its young users from the harmful promotion and consumption of performance enhancing drugs. The platform must uphold its community guidelines and cooperate with organizations like the CCDH to combat this dangerous trend.

Definitions:

– Steroids: Synthetic substances that are similar to the hormone testosterone. They can promote muscle growth and increase physical performance but can also have serious health risks.

– Performance enhancing drugs: Substances used to improve athletic performance, often including steroids or other substances that enhance strength, endurance, or recovery.

– Body dysmorphia: A mental disorder characterized an obsessive concern with a perceived flaw in one’s appearance, typically related to body size, shape, or muscularity.

Source:

– Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)

– NBC News