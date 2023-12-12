Study Finds One in Five Players at FIFA Women’s World Cup Experienced Online Abuse

A recent study conducted FIFA and FIFPRO has revealed that one in five players at the FIFA Women’s World Cup received discriminatory, abusive, or threatening messages through social media. The study analyzed 5.1 million posts and comments in 35 different languages, protecting 697 players and coaches across various platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Homophobic, sexual, and sexist abuse constituted nearly 50% of the detected abusive messages.

Furthermore, the study found that players at the Women’s World Cup were 29% more likely to be targeted with online abuse compared to players at the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2022. This data, derived from more than 20 million messages mentioning player handles, represents the largest known comparative study of its kind in analyzing men’s and women’s football.

The Women’s World Cup marked the seventh FIFA event where the Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) was utilized since its launch at the Men’s World Cup in 2022. The SMPS uses artificial intelligence (AI) to safeguard participants from online abuse, preventing hate speech from appearing on their social feeds. During the tournament, the AI tool hid approximately 116,800 comments on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, due to their discriminatory, abusive, or threatening content.

The study also highlighted that the United States and Argentina were the teams that encountered the most targeting. Additionally, the final match between Spain and England received the highest level of abuse, resulting in the blocking of 6,500 comments the protection service.

In response to these findings, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that there is no place for discrimination in football or society as a whole. FIFA, in collaboration with FIFPRO, aims to create a safer and more inclusive environment for players and officials actively combating online abuse. The information gathered from monitoring and moderating online content is also shared with FIFA Member Associations and law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who engage in abusive behavior online face consequences in the real world.

By working together, FIFA and its partners strive to protect players worldwide from the negative impact of online abuse, prioritizing their mental health and overall well-being. Through initiatives like the Social Media Protection Service and the No Discrimination campaign, FIFA hopes to raise awareness and encourage other sports entities to join the fight against all forms of online abuse.