New Rankings Released for North Carolina Elementary, Middle, and High Schools

The U.S. News & World Report has just released its updated rankings for public schools in North Carolina, covering elementary, middle, and high schools. These rankings are based on a variety of factors, including student proficiency, performance on state tests, college readiness, curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

When it comes to elementary schools, The Academy at Lincoln tops the list. Located in Guilford County, this magnet school provides specialized education focused on a particular subject or skill. Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy, a charter school in Charlotte, takes the second spot. Third place goes to Rea View Elementary School, a traditional public school in Union County. Other notable schools on the list include White Oak Elementary, Wrightsville Beach Elementary School, and Lake Norman Charter.

In the middle school category, Brown Summit Middle School in Guilford County claims the first position. The Brawley School, a traditional public school in Iredell-Statesville, follows closely behind. Endeavor Charter School, located in Wake Forest, secures the third spot. Marvin Ridge Middle School and Mills Park Middle School are also recognized for their academic excellence.

As for high schools, The Early College at Guilford ranks first, providing students with an opportunity to earn college credits early. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T and Onslow Early College also make the top three. Raleigh Charter High School, known for its rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, secures the fifth position. Other notable schools on the list include Highland School of Technology and Ardrey Kell High School.

These rankings encompass a range of public school types, including traditional public schools, magnet schools, charter schools, early colleges, and lab schools. While traditional public schools are government-funded and divided into districts, magnet schools offer specialized education. Charter schools are free to attend but have limited seats. Lab schools allow for the testing and implementation of new educational models.

For a comprehensive list and more information, you can visit the U.S. News & World Report website.